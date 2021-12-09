Ahead of Goa polls, Chief Electoral Officer asks banks to monitor suspicious cash transactions

During the meeting, the chief electoral officer appealed to all bankers to monitor the unusual and suspicious cash transactions and ensure free and fair conduct of the forthcoming state polls. (Representational image)

Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal has appealed to officials of all banks to keep an eye on unusual and suspicious cash transactions in the wake of the state Assembly polls due early next year.

During a meeting with representatives of various banks on Wednesday, the official pointed out that there are chances of distribution of gifts and goodies during the election period.

He urged all banks to ensure proper documentation is done during the transaction of cash and its transportation by vans for filling the ATMs. While delivering cash at other branches, the outsourced private agencies or bank vans have to carry proper documents issued by the bank, the state information ad publicity department said in a release.

During the meeting, the chief electoral officer appealed to all bankers to monitor the unusual and suspicious cash transactions and ensure free and fair conduct of the forthcoming state polls.

He said if any such transaction is identified, the state poll machinery will promptly react. He also urged banks to take appropriate measures and also directed them to submit a report in such a case. Citizens can also complain about any violation of poll norms on the Election Commission of India’s ‘cVIGIL’ app, he added. The Goa Assembly elections are due in February next year.

In the 2017 state polls to the 40-member Assembly, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats, but the BJP, which had won 13 seats, tied-up with some regional outfits and independents to form government. The Congress’ strength is now reduced to three in the House. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress have also announced their decision to contest the polls in the coastal state.