Ahead of Eid, administration issues new helpline number in Jammu and Kashmir, pitches in for smooth celebrations

People at a mosque in Srinagar on Friday after prohibitory orders were relaxed for the first time since the clampdown. (ANI photo)



Eid al-Adha 2019: On the eve of Eid al-Adha, the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on Sunday issued a new helpline number for people in Jammu and Kashmir who need assistance for their families or are in trouble. The J&K civil administration, meanwhile, is working overtime to ensure that Eid in the valley goes smoothly. The government aims to set up around 300 telephone booths to help the general public speak to their loved ones.

The move comes amidst a clampdown on communication in J-K, including the fixed-line phone services and the internet. Notably, the blackout on the fixed lines has happened for the first time. Based in Srinagar, the ‘madadgaar’ helpline tweeted, informing that the people could call 9469793260 “for any assistance or updates”. The helpline’s standard official number – 14111 – was non-operational as there is a communication blackout in the Kashmir Valley, officials told The Indian Express.

The post on Twitter also said that assistance could also be requested on the official handle – @CRPFmadadgaar.

Moreover, the helpline will also share active contact numbers of local police stations with the callers to make it easier for people to contact them in order to receive or send information about their loved ones, an official was quoted as saying by news agency, PTI. This comes after reports emerged that people are queuing up at crowded government offices which have working telephones and even asking the OB vans of satellite news channels to speak to their families outside Kashmir. Also, banks, treasuries and ATMs have been made operational even on holidays ahead of the festival, PTI report quoted a government official as saying.

In addition, the administration has employed mobile vans for door-to-door delivery of necessities such as vegetables, LPG cylinders, eggs and other poultry items. Six ‘mandies’ have been set up in Srinagar city and a ration ‘ghat’ has been made functional in every district.