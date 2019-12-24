Ahead of Delhi Assembly election, AAP govt presents report card of last 5 years

New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2019 3:53:37 PM

Good education and free health facility were among top achievements of the AAP government in its five-year term in Delhi, according to a report card released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. “We are sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance,” Kejriwal said. “The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. The report card has been released ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

