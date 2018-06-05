Ahead of Cabinet expansion, JD(S) announces support to Congress in Jayanagar Assembly constituency

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had taken the oath of Chief Minister on May 23. From Congress, G Parameshwar was appointed as the deputy chief minister of state.

Janata Dal (Secular) has extended its support to Congress party for by-elections in Jayanagar Assembly constituency, scheduled for June 11. The JD(S) dropped its candidate, Kale Gowda, from the constituency. Now, the party will support Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy who is fighting elections against BJP’s BN Prahlad, brother of incumbent MLA who died during campaigning. The election for the constituency was countermanded after the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA BN Vijaykumar died of heart attack on March 4. Later, a hung assembly outcome and a tussle between JD(S) and Congress for plum posts in cabinet lent extra significance to the election in Jayanagar.

JD(S) decision to announce support to the Congress candidate comes a day before the Kumaraswamy will announce much delayed Cabinet formation for the state. Meanwhile, it is reported that state Congress leaders will also meet party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion in the national capital today.

Earlier, it was reported that the two alliance partners were at loggerheads over the allocation of key portfolios such as Finance, Home, Public Works Department (PWD) and Power, Irrigation and Urban Development. Kumaraswamy had also admitted that there were certain “issues” over the allocation of portfolios with the coalition partner.

