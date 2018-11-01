Ahead of 2019 polls, N Chandrababu Naidu meets Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah in Delhi

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah to discuss their plans for the next general elections. (ANI)

Several regional leaders have begun talks of a possible alliance to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Former BJP ally and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah to discuss their plans for the next general elections.

Informing about the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister told ANI: “We decided to meet in Delhi to chalk out a plan to protect the future of the nation.” Naidu is trying to bring other regional parties together to fight the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

According to a report in the PTI, the former BJP ally is expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Both the leaders are to discuss the possibilities of an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. The report further said that Naidu met BSP chief Mayawati and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Delhi on October 27.

The talks for a grand alliance have been on for quite some time but the parties are yet to agree on a common agenda and the leadership. Earlier in May, all the major regional parties came together on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

However, that unity appears to have broken as BSP chief Mayawati has already ruled out any alliance with the Congress in any of the states going to polls next month.