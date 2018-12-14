Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sheila Dikshit says ‘I can lead Delhi if asked to’

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit recently came forward to lend a helping hand to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit recently came forward to lend a helping hand to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). In the wake of PCC chief Ajay Maken announcing news about his poor health, Dikshit said that she can assume the responsibility in Maken’s place. According to a Times of India report, the former Delhi CM said that if the high command asks her to lead the Congress party at the capital, then she will not shy away from taking the responsibility.

Sheila, who has been the Chief Minister of Delhi three times in the past said that if given a chance to serve the party, she will never say no. While talking about her recent heart surgery and speculations that claimed that she might not return to politics after she lost office to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015, Dikshit while setting aside any such rumours said that she will all set to come back as she is recovering fast. She added that she has started going out and is meeting a lot of people at her residence that is located at in Nizamuddin East.

Sheila Dikshit said that she is a Congress Working Committee member and she was not able to campaign for the party in the state assembly elections mainly because of her heart surgery.

With the major Lok Sabha election around the corner, Dikshit said if the Congress party leadership decides to make a change at the top, she will be ready. She added that in the present scenario, the party is not being taken seriously in Delhi and it needs somebody (as DPCC president) to come along and take charge. She added that the party may also decide to let Ajay Maken continue.

Earlier this year, in the month of September, Ajay Maken had submitted his resignation as to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi before going abroad for check-ups. However, his resignation was not accepted and he was reinstated as Delhi Congress head a few days later.

