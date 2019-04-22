AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case: Delhi court extends till May 3 judicial custody of defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 1:36 PM

AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case: The court had dismissed his bail plea previously.

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, delhi court, Enforcement Directorate, VVIP chopper bribery scam case(Image source: IE)

A Delhi court Monday extended till May 3 the judicial custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the custody of Gupta, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court had dismissed his bail plea previously.

ED had said Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

