AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends accused Gautam Khaitan to judicial custody till Feb 20

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 4:31 PM

Gautam Khaitan was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and the Enforcement Directorate requested that he be sent to judicial custody.

AgustaWestland, AgustaWestland case, VVIP chopper scam, Delhi court, Gautam Khaitan, judicial custody, India newsLawyer Gautam Khaitan. (PTI)

A Delhi court Friday sent lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, to judicial custody till February 20 in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession and laundering of black money. Khaitan was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and the Enforcement Directorate requested that he be sent to judicial custody. He then moved bail application saying he was not required for further probe. The court has sought ED’s reply by February 15 on this. The court had earlier extended by six days the custody of Khaitan to ED, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends accused Gautam Khaitan to judicial custody till Feb 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition