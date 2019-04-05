AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper case: Never named anyone in charge sheet filed by ED, Christian Michel tells Delhi court

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 2:49 PM

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who has filed plea on Michel's behalf, claimed that "he (Michel) never named anyone".

AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper case, Christian Michel, Delhi court, central government, enforcement directorate, latest news on agustawestland vvip chopper caseMichel’s counsel claimed that the copy of the charge sheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.

A day after ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam, the alleged middleman moved a Delhi court Friday claiming that he has not named anybody before the probe agency. He also alleged that the central government was using agencies for political agenda. Michel’s counsel claimed that the copy of the charge sheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who has filed plea on Michel’s behalf, claimed that “he (Michel) never named anyone”. In his plea, Michel has questioned how the charge sheet was leaked to the media even before its cognisance was taken by the court. The matter will come up for hearing on April 6.

