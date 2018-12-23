AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED gets 7-day custody of Christian Michel

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 3:34 AM

Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the bail plea of Michel, the alleged middleman in the case.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Christian Michel, arrested in the `36,000-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the CBI, to seven days custody of the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the bail plea of Michel, the alleged middleman in the case. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Michel in a money laundering case and sought his 15 day-custody.

He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. The next day, he was produced before the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI. It was extended by five more days, and later for another four days. The court had reserved the order on Michel’s bail plea on December 19 and sent him to judicial custody till December 28. Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED gets 7-day custody of Christian Michel
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition