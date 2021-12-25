AgustaWestland scam: Congress slams BJP after ED finds ‘SG’ in VVIP chopper deal stand for Sushen Gupta, not Sonia Gandhi

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the ‘shameless government made its spineless anchors debate this topic to malign’ the grand old party.

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack against the BJP after it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate has concluded that ‘SG’ word, mentioned in several documents and emails exchanged between some suspects of Rs 3,700-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case, stands for Sushen Mohan Gupta and not Sonia Gandhi, as was alleged earlier.

The ED reached at the conclusion after cross-verifying data retrieved from a pen drive given to the probe agency by accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, reported the Hindu. Saxena was deported from the United Arab Emirates in January 2019. Back in April 2016, when some key details of the VVIP chopper deal came to light following a judgment by an Italian court in the AgustaWestland case that mentioned ‘Signora Gandhi’ while referring to a document, the BJP had accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of being involved in the deal.

“The ugly, vicious, vitriolic game played by BJP-Modi Govt stands exposed! Nation still remembers the slanderous campaign in winter session of Parliament 2016 & the libellous mudslinging that ensued. PM & TV anchors should apologize for fake vilification,” said Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Srinivas BV, National President – Indian Youth Congress, said, “SG stands for Sushen Mohan Gupta, not Sonia Gandhi in docs: ED Clarifies In AgustaWestland Probe. Will the Prime Time Minister of India & Prime Time anchors apologize for the ugly, vicious & false vilification campaign against Congress President?”

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that BJP should apologize unconditionally. “Revealed in the AugustaWestland scandal investigation- SG does not mean Congress President Sonia Gandhi but Sushen Mohan Gupta. BJP had defamed Congress using this. Now BJP should apologize unconditionally. SG Stands For Sushen Mohan Gupta, Not Sonia Gandhi In Docs: ED Clarifies,” he said.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the ‘shameless government made its spineless anchors debate this topic to malign’ the grand old party. He sought an apology from the ruling party.