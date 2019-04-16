AgustaWestland scam accused Gautam Khaitan gets bail in a black money case

By: | Updated: April 16, 2019 4:51 PM

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Khaitan on a personal bond or Rs 25 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Khaitan on a personal bond or Rs 25 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

Also read:  SSC paper leak case: SC asks CBI to file fresh status report on probe

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

