AgustaWestland chopper scam: ED moves court to revoke ‘approver’ status of middleman Rajiv Saxena

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi Court Friday seeking to revoke the ‘approver’ status of Rajiv Saxena in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. The agency told the Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver, withheld information and did not make the compete disclosure during the investigation. The court sought Saxena’s reply on ED’s application and posted the matter for hearing on October 21, when it is also scheduled to hear the agency’s plea for the cancellation of bail granted to him.

The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver as also his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he would fully disclose all information in the case. During the brief hearing on Friday, the agency also alleged that Saxena misled the probe agency during investigation. “Despite turning an approver, Saxena has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case. Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution,” the agency submitted.

The ED further stated that Saxena failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by it around 25 times. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED had earlier issued summons to Saxena to join the probe. The agency had on July 15 moved a Delhi court seeking bail cancellation of Saxena in the case for allegedly not cooperating in the probe. Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

