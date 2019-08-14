AgustaWestland Chopper scam: Christian Michel moves bail plea in Delhi court

The agency had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal.

Christian Michel, alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, moved a Delhi Court Wednesday seeking bail in cases filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought response from both the agencies by August 19, when the court will hear the matter. ED had earlier filed a supplementary charge sheet against Michel and others on April 4.

He was arrested by ED on December 22, 2018 after his extradition from Dubai. He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the other two. The agency had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal.

CBI has alleged that the deal signed in February 2010 to supply VVIP choppers, worth 556.262 million euros, caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore).