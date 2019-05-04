AgustaWestland chopper case: Court to hear Rajeev Saxena’s plea for travelling abroad on May 7

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 2:11:10 PM

A Delhi court Saturday posted for May 7 plea of Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Rajeev Saxena was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS. (File)

The court had earlier issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saxena's plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of medical ailments.

The court had earlier issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saxena’s plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of medical ailments. The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case. He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

