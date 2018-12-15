AgustaWestland case: Court extends middleman Christian Michel’s CBI custody by 4 days

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 6:04 PM

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman of AgustaWestland chopper scandal was produced in Patiala House Court of Delhi before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Saturday, as his custody was to end.

Alleged middleman Christian Michel (ANI)

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman of AgustaWestland chopper scandal was produced in Patiala House Court of Delhi before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Saturday, as his custody was to end. However, on CBI’s demand, the court extended the remand for four more days, tweeted news agency ANI.

The chief investigative agency also wants to fly him to Mumbai to confront with some documents and witnesses and collaborate with some evidence.

Rosemary Patrizi, the lawyer of Christian Michel, who has been representing him for 5 years in Italy and Switzerland, was also present during the hearing at the court today. She demanded to talk to Michel for 10 mins, however, the court denied. CBI also raised questions on her credentials for that, tweeted the news agency.

The court also denied Rosemary Patrizi and Aljo K Joseph’s, the lawyer representing Christian Michel in India, request to meet him in the CBI custody.

The alleged middleman Christian Michel was arrested in UAE, and extradited from Dubai to India on December 4, this year – five years after the Rs 3,600 crore scandal came in light. He was also produced before a CBI Special Court on December 5, and was sent for a five-day remand under CBI custody.

Michel has allegedly helped helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland, in securing its deal of delivering 12 choppers to India in 2010. He along with two other middlemen named Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are being probed in the case, by the ED and the CBI.

The possible scam came in light in 2012 after media reports claimed of unethical dealing in the case, and the CBI probe was ordered. It was followed by the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, the CEO of Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland in 2014.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. AgustaWestland case: Court extends middleman Christian Michel’s CBI custody by 4 days
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition