AgustaWestland case: Court extends middleman Christian Michel’s CBI custody by 4 days

Alleged middleman Christian Michel (ANI)

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman of AgustaWestland chopper scandal was produced in Patiala House Court of Delhi before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Saturday, as his custody was to end. However, on CBI’s demand, the court extended the remand for four more days, tweeted news agency ANI.

The chief investigative agency also wants to fly him to Mumbai to confront with some documents and witnesses and collaborate with some evidence.

Rosemary Patrizi, the lawyer of Christian Michel, who has been representing him for 5 years in Italy and Switzerland, was also present during the hearing at the court today. She demanded to talk to Michel for 10 mins, however, the court denied. CBI also raised questions on her credentials for that, tweeted the news agency.

The court also denied Rosemary Patrizi and Aljo K Joseph’s, the lawyer representing Christian Michel in India, request to meet him in the CBI custody.

The alleged middleman Christian Michel was arrested in UAE, and extradited from Dubai to India on December 4, this year – five years after the Rs 3,600 crore scandal came in light. He was also produced before a CBI Special Court on December 5, and was sent for a five-day remand under CBI custody.

Michel has allegedly helped helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland, in securing its deal of delivering 12 choppers to India in 2010. He along with two other middlemen named Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are being probed in the case, by the ED and the CBI.

The possible scam came in light in 2012 after media reports claimed of unethical dealing in the case, and the CBI probe was ordered. It was followed by the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, the CEO of Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland in 2014.