Agusta Westland case: Christian Michel named Sonia Gandhi and ‘son of the Italian lady’, ED tells Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told the Patiala House court that Christian Michel has taken the name of Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi but in what reference can’t be said right now. The court has sent alleged middleman Christian Michel to seven-day ED remand.

The hearing in Agusta Westland case is currently underway.

The agency has also informed the court that Michel identified how HAL was removed from the deal and the deal was offered to Tata instead, ANI reports.

“We need to decipher who the “big man” referred to as “R” is in the communication between Christian Michel and other people. We need to confront Michel with other people to decipher who “the big man” or “R” is,” the ED told the court.

The probe agency also sought to ban Michel’s lawyer’s access to him alleging that he is being tutored from outside. During the hearing, the ED informed the court that Christian Michel has also spoken about “the son of the Italian lady” and how he was going to become the “next prime minister of the country”.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader RPN Singh told ANI: “There is pressure on Michel to name a particular family, why is the chowkidaar trying to pressurize the govt agencies to name a family? BJP scriptwriters are working over time.”

Michel’s lawyer Aljo K Joseph admitted to the court that Christian Michel had handed him the papers. “But it’s the fault of the ED that they allowed it to happen,” he said. Joseph further said that Michel Christian had query regarding something and how legal response needed to be given.

“He tried to give us something, we didn’t see what it was. It was immediately pointed out that he was slipping us a paper and paper was taken away,” ANI quoted him as saying.