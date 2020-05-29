  • MORE MARKET STATS

Agri dept, district officials carry out overnight operation to clear locust swarms in UP’s Jhansi

Published: May 29, 2020 3:27:56 PM

Teams of the Agriculture department, district administration and the central government sprayed insecticides using fire brigade vehicles and other means all through the night, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Kamal Katihar said.

Though this swarm is now very small in size, it still poses a problem for the farmers and the district administration, the official said.

The administration and the state Agriculture department conducted another overnight operation here to clear swarms of locusts by spraying insecticides, officials said on Friday.

He said a swarm was active around Jhansi city and neighbouring areas of Madhya Pradesh, and was moving with the wind.

Though this swarm is now very small in size, it still poses a problem for the farmers and the district administration, the official said.

The local authorities are on full alert and monitoring its movement, Katiyar added.

