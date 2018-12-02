Agrarian distress: When farmers vote as farmers, politicians will address their issues, says Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi said that rural distress is not a recent phenomenon but it has persisted for decades. (PTI)

Days after thousands of farmers assembled in the national capital for better pricing and loan waivers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has said that the country now needs a national conversation on rural distress. However, he further said that the farmers need courage to live than to commit suicide. Gandhi said this in an interview to the Indian Express.

States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Jharkhand have witnessed the highest numbers of farmers suicide.

Speaking on agrarian crisis and farmers’ deaths, Gandhi told IE: “India’s acute agrarian crisis has led to this turmoil, increasing farmers’ vulnerability while offering few alternate livelihood opportunities.”

He further said: “Beyond the stark numbers associated with rural distress, the human tragedy is poignant. Farmers now need more courage to live than to kill themselves.”

The BJP leader also underlined the faultlines that stop farm distress from becoming a central issue. He suggested that farmers still vote on issues such as caste identity and religion. “When farmers vote as farmers, politicians will be forced to address their issues,” Gandhi said.

The Legislator said that rural distress is not a recent phenomenon but it has persisted for decades. He, however, refused to blame present or past governments. Seeking to start a conversation on rural distress, Gandhi said: “We need to evaluate issues causing rural distress and rethink our policies from an analytical point of view, keeping people’s welfare at the forefront.”

Earlier this week, thousands of farmers from across the country marched to the national capital demanding debt relief and better prices for their produce.

The present central government has taken multiple initiatives such as crop insurance and minimum support prices but the farm distress still persists due to several factors like less procurement and falling crop pricing.