Agrarian distress: Farmers start 10-day strike for loan waiver, other benefits

About 125 farmers’ outfits affiliated to the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) launched their 10-day strike on Friday. The nationwide strike has been called by the RKM to demand for a complete loan waiver in the farm sector and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan committee’s recommendations. Farmers will stop supply of vegetables, milk and other dairy products to city markets in Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Some of these states are top vegetable and milk suppliers to big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Unlike the more common mode of a strike wherein agitators block roads and take out marches, RKM convener Shiv Kumar Sharma, better known as Kakkaji, has said the farmers will simply stop taking their produce to urban centres; they will not sell vegetables and dairy products in city markets. On June 6, the federation will hold a commemorative event at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, where six farmers were killed in police firing during protests last year. There will also be a symbolic hunger strike on June 8 and on the last day a ‘Bharat bandh’.

Abhimanyu Kohar, national spokesperson, RKM, said that the response to the strike call has been good. “More than 60% of the mandis in Haryana have been closed. Parts of Punjab and Chandigarh also saw vegetable and milk supplies being stopped. Around 1,000 milk societies agreed not to supply milk in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as well has seen a good response to the strike,” he said. Significantly, a more powerful farmers’ body, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (AIKSS), has decided to stay away from the strike.

AIKSS is a federation of over 190 organisations including those affiliated to political parties and groups like the All India Kisan Mahasabha of the Communist Party of India, the Swaraj Abhiyan of Yogendra Yadav and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna of Raju Shetty (an influential body in Maharashtra).

This means a majority of farmers will be staying away from the 10-day strike. These two umbrella groups — RKM and AIKSS — are competing bodies in some aspects In Maharashtra, major wholesale markets in Mumbai and Pune recorded normal arrivals. Several dairies in the region also reported normal collection. In Nashik, onion arrivals were barely 160 quintals on Friday but Vashi traders maintained that arrivals have been normal.