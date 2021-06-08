Agra hospital oxygen ‘mock drill’: Probe ordered; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka slam BJP government

While the Uttar Pradesh government has taken cognizance of the matter and a probe has been ordered, Rahul Gandhi today said that the BJP government lacks humanity besides oxygen.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over shortage of oxygen after a purported audio/video clip of an Agra hospital owner went viral. The owner of the hospital was heard saying in the viral clip that he stopped supply of oxygen to critical patients for around 5 minutes as a mock drill following which 22 critical patients turned blue and may not have survived. While the Uttar Pradesh government has taken cognizance of the matter and a probe has been ordered, Rahul Gandhi today said that the BJP government lacks humanity besides oxygen.

“There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule. Action should be taken immediately against all those responsible for this dangerous crime. My condolences to the families of the deceased in this hour of grief,” said Rahul Gandhi sharing the news clip.

भाजपा शासन में ऑक्सीजन व मानवता दोनों की भारी कमी है।

इस ख़तरनाक अपराध के ज़िम्मेदार सभी लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ तुरंत कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। दुख की इस घड़ी में मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/CYoBB0mJWe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi said that while the PM and the CM claimed no shortage, 22 patients suffered as there was no oxygen. “PM: I didn’t let there be a shortage of oxygen. CM: No shortage of oxygen. The property of those spreading rumours of shortage will be confiscated. Minister: Give the patients the oxygen they need. Don’t give them extra oxygen. Agra Hospital: Oxygen was out. Did a mock drill by turning off oxygen for 22 patients,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi asking who should be held responsible for this.

PM: “मैंने ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं होने दी” CM: "ऑक्सीजन की कोई कमी नहीं। कमी की अफवाह फैलाने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त होगी।" मंत्री: “मरीजों को जरूरत भर ऑक्सीजन दें। ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन न दें।” आगरा अस्पताल: "ऑक्सीजन खत्म थी। 22 मरीजों की ऑक्सीजन बंद करके मॉकड्रिल की।" ज़िम्मेदार कौन? pic.twitter.com/DbiqtILE27 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 8, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that an inquiry into the matter is underway. “I have received a complaint that there were issues with providing oxygen at Paras Hospital. An inquiry is underway in this regard and we will let you know once the investigation is completed,” said Singh.

The hospital in question is Paras Hospital situated near NH2 in Agra. The incident allegedly took place on April 26. Arinjay Jain, the owner of the hospital, was heard saying in the now-viral clip that there was an acute shortage of Oxygen as Modinagar had run out of the medical gas. He said that since attendants of patients were not ready to take discharge, he snapped the Oxygen supply for around five minutes at 7 am on April 26 as an experiment. Jain said that around 22 patients gasped for breath as their bodies turned blue. Jain said that he then asked the families of the patients to arrange oxygen cylinders as there were no chances of patients survival in case the hospital runs out of oxygen.