Agnipath row LIVE: Bharat Bandh hits road and rail traffic, plea filed in Supreme Court against recruitment scheme

Agnipath Scheme Protests Latest News, Agnipath Protests Live Updates: The three Army chiefs are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately today to brief him about the implementation of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Meanwhile, a plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the Agnipath scheme alleging that the government has contravened constitutional provisions and acted without having parliamentary approval. The plea, filed by advocate M L Sharma, referred to the protests as it sought quashing of the relevant notification.

The Bharat Bandh called against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme partially hit road and rail traffic on Monday, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest. The Railways cancelled 587 trains on Monday while 10 others were affected,with operations again disrupted by protests.The worst-affected zone was the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur, as around 350 trains remain cancelled.

Live Updates