Agnipath row LIVE: Bharat Bandh hits road and rail traffic, plea filed in Supreme Court against recruitment scheme

Agnipath Scheme Protests Latest News, Agnipath Protests Live Updates: The three Army chiefs are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately today to brief him about the implementation of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Meanwhile, a plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the Agnipath scheme alleging that the government has contravened constitutional provisions and acted without having parliamentary approval. The plea, filed by advocate M L Sharma, referred to the protests as it sought quashing of the relevant notification.
The Bharat Bandh called against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme partially hit road and rail traffic on Monday, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest. The Railways cancelled 587 trains on Monday while 10 others were affected,with operations again disrupted by protests.The worst-affected zone was the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur, as around 350 trains remain cancelled.
Hundreds of people have been arrested and the role of coaching centres is being probed in connection with the violent protests that broke out after the Centre last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.
The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services, but the protesters are demanding its rollback claiming that it will rob recruits of job security and other benefits.
While the government has announced several incentives and concessions for Agniveers, the three services on Sunday warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.