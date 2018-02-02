Agent promised Hyderabad woman hospital job in Saudi, but this happened; now, she is back and thanked Sushma Swaraj (ANI)

The family of a Hyderabadi woman, Parveen Begum who was stranded in Saudi Arabia, and approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help, returned to India on January 25. While speaking to ANI today Begum narrated her story and said that the agent took her to Saudi Arabia on a false promise of a job in a hospital in Al-Qassim but it turned out to be a job of a maid. She also said that she was tortured there and subsequently her children complained to police and to the Embassy. Begum then thanked EAM Sushma Swaraj for her help in getting her returned back to India.

Earlier, Begum’s daughter Tasleem Fatima told ANI, “My mother was looking for a job due to financial problems. Two agents Md Osman and Md Maksood approached us and offered a job in a hospital in Al-Qassim. Later, after she reached Saudi, they made to work her as a housemaid.” The victim’s daughter further said, “She is being tortured by her employers and has not even been provided with adequate food to eat. It’s been five months and they just paid one month’s salary to my mother. I request MEA Sushma Swaraj, Indian embassy and the Telangana government to rescue my mother.”

Last month, three Indian girls among the 10 were rescued from Kenya after they were held under captive in Mombasa by a crime syndicate. Among those rescued from the clutches of the group were seven Nepalese girls. “We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa,” Swaraj had tweeted.

The minister added that the government shared details of the trafficking racket with the Punjab government “so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved”. Appreciating the efforts of the Indian High Commissioner in Kenya, Suchitra Dura and local police for the help, she said, “I appreciate the efforts of Ms.Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help.”