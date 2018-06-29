Agartala lynching: Uttar Pradesh man beaten to death on child-lifting suspicion, three others injured

One man was beaten to death and three others were injured when they were attacked by a mob near Agartala. According to a report in The Indian Express, police said that the crime took place on Thursday after some locals presumed them as ‘child lifters’. The deceased man and the survivors are Muslims.

While the murdered man has been identified as Zahir Khan (30) of UP’s Muzaffarnagar, two of the three injured persons – Gulzar Ahmed Khan and Khurshid Khan — are from Bihar. The third injured man has been identified as Swapan Miya, a local.

The IE report said that all four were travelling in a van when locals spotted them near Sidhai Mohanpur, approximately 25 km from the capital city. It said that Miya was the local contact of the three who were small traders of small electric items.

West District SP Ajit Pratap Singh said that a rumour that they were child lifters led to the incident. “Due to a rumour in the area, people thought that those in the car were child abductors. Then they started assaulting the four. Police got the information at 9am.” he said.

Another senior officer said that at least a thousand-strong mob had gathered at the site. He said that police had to fire tear gas shells and even resorted to aerial firing to disperse the crowd. At least three cops were injured in the police operation.

Police said that rumours of child lifters being active in the area for last few days were doing the rounds on social media. As a result, locals after spotting a ‘suspicious’ movement, thought that the four who were in the car at the time of attack, were child kidnappers.

The lynching took place in the same area where a kid was found dead on Tuesday with his kidneys and other vital organs missing from his body, triggering panic among the residents.

Meanwhile, police said that all the injured persons have been admitted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala and are likely to be discharged soon.