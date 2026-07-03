Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has announced a launch window between July 12 and August 4 for the maiden test flight of Vikram‑1, the country’s first privately designed, developed and manufactured orbital-class launch vehicle. The company said the final launch date will depend on the completion of vehicle assembly and testing at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, as well as prevailing weather conditions, safety approvals and range clearance.

The mission, named “Agaman,” will lift off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Skyroot said it recently completed stacking of Vikram‑1’s first stage on that pad — marking what the company described as the first time a privately built orbital rocket has been stacked on an Indian launch pad.

🚀 Announcing Vikram-1 Test Flight-1: Mission Aagaman, India’s first private orbital rocket launch. 📍 Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

🛰️ 450 km, 60 degree inclination, Low Earth Orbit

📅 Launch Window: July 12 – August 4, 2026 Vehicle is now fully stacked at India’s… pic.twitter.com/mqqJnO5RoI — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 2, 2026

Skyroot framed Agaman primarily as a technology demonstration and data‑gathering mission. The flight is intended to capture critical in‑flight information about propulsion systems, stage separation, guidance, navigation and control systems, and the rocket’s overall performance in ascent.

“We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift‑off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co‑founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyroot Aerospace.

“That information will help us validate our designs and inform subsequent vehicle development as we build a reliable, high‑cadence commercial launch programme,” Chandana added.

Here are key details of India’s first private orbital rocket mission:

Launch window : 12 July to 4 August 2026.

: 12 July to 4 August 2026. Launch site : SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

: SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Rocket: Vikram-1, a four-stage orbital launch vehicle.

Vikram-1, a four-stage orbital launch vehicle. Payload capacity : Up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

: Up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Mission goal : To validate in-flight performance, propulsion, guidance, and stage-separation systems.

: To validate in-flight performance, propulsion, guidance, and stage-separation systems. Payloads : Multiple satellites for domestic and international customers.

: Multiple satellites for domestic and international customers. Milestone significance: Marks India’s first attempt by a private company to place satellites into orbit after ISRO’s decades-long leadership in space launches.

Technology, data gathering, vehicle design and capabilities

Vikram‑1 is a multi‑stage, seven‑storey‑tall orbital launch vehicle constructed with an all‑carbon composite structure. Skyroot says the vehicle is powered by propulsion technologies developed in‑house, including 3D‑printed rocket engines and high‑thrust solid‑fuel boosters. The launcher has been designed to place small satellites up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit. On its maiden operational attempt, Vikram‑1 will seek to reach an orbital altitude of 450 km at an inclination of 60 degrees.

The rocket is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, widely regarded as the founder of India’s space programme, reflecting Skyroot’s ambition to build on India’s longstanding access to space.

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What is the significance for India’s space sector?

A successful Vikram‑1 orbital mission would represent a defining moment for India’s private space ecosystem. More than three years after the Indian government opened the sector to private participation, Skyroot’s achievement would demonstrate that non‑government players can design, manufacture and launch orbital rockets from India. Increased private launch capacity could strengthen India’s ability to deploy satellites — a capability that has drawn wider attention amid plans by billionaire Mukesh Ambani to build a domestic satellite constellation intended to compete with global systems such as Starlink.

From Vikram‑S to Vikram‑1: Scaling up

Vikram‑1 follows Skyroot’s earlier suborbital success with Vikram‑S. The Vikram‑S mission lifted off on November 18, 2022, reached an altitude of 89.5 km and splashed down in the Bay of Bengal about five minutes later, validating key technologies in the company’s stack. Company co‑founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka called the forthcoming mission Skyroot’s most significant technological leap yet. “With Vikram‑S in 2022, we validated the foundation of our technology stack; with Vikram‑1, we take our biggest step yet, toward a reliable, high‑cadence launch programme built in India, for India and the world. This mission is designed as both a technology demonstration and a learning mission,” Daka said.

Commercialisation and payloads activities

Skyroot has said the mission will carry payloads for a mix of domestic and international customers, though it did not disclose the identities of those customers. The flight will be partially commercial, and that the company plans to commence fully commercial launches after one or two successful orbital demonstration missions. If the demonstrations succeed, Skyroot expects to transition quickly to routine commercial flights.

Skyroot emphasised that the final decision on the exact launch date will be governed by completion of on‑site assembly and testing, range clearance procedures, regulatory and safety approvals and weather constraints. The maiden orbital mission has seen multiple postponements before the current window; the company and regulators will therefore be watching test and readiness milestones closely.

If Vikram‑1 reaches orbit as planned, it will validate Skyroot’s in‑house propulsion and composite‑structure technologies, confirm stage separation and flight‑control performance, and support the company’s stated plan to ramp up commercial launch cadence.