Against all odds: JNU security guard clears entrance exam, aims to serve as a civil servant

Recently, he cleared the first year of the course and also applied for admission at JNU. (IE)

In what should comes as an inspiration for thousands of students in the country, a security guard at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has cracked the varsity’s entrance exam for BA in the Russian language. The 34-year-old already has a graduation degree from Rajasthan University (RU) and had also cleared the first year of MA in political science from the same university.

Ramjal Meena now wants to serve the government by appearing in the UPSC recruitment examination. Speaking to Indian Express, Meena said he aims to learn as much as he can and crack the civil services exam. A father to three daughters, Meena hails from a remote village in Rajasthan. He has been working as a security guard at the university since 2014.

Meena said while he enrolled in BSc from Rajasthan University, he was forced to drop out after the first year because of his family’s financial situation. “I read newspapers, competitive exam books and kept on applying for various government vacancies. During my search for a job, I came across a recruitment drive for guard and cleared the same. I was hired at a salary of Rs 3,000,” he told the paper.

After working for a couple of years and helping his father to make ends meet, Meena took admission in Rajasthan University in 2006 in BA programme through distance mode and went on to pursue MA political science from the same university.

Also read: IMA scam: Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig released from detention, moves High Court questioning police move

Recently, he cleared the first year of the course and also applied for admission at JNU.

About his preparation for the entrance test (JNUEE) in JNU, Meena said he makes it a point to read newspapers daily and also follow a number of tutorial videos and news apps. “I referred to competitive examination books as well. I also practised the last five years’ question bank,” he told The Indian Express.