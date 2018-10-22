After Yogi Adityanath renames Allahabad as Prayagraj, Modi’s minister demands to rechristen all cities named after Mughals

Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh Monday demanded renaming of all the cities named after Mughals in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, Giriraj welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj just ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

“Khilji looted Bihar but Bakhtiarpur is named after him. Names of around 100 places were changed including Bihar’s Akbarpur. Yogi Adityanathji has taken a good step,” Giriraj who also is a Union Minister, said.

“I will demand that in the entire country and Bihar, the names connected to Mughals should be changed,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet headed by Yogi Adityanath had last week cleared a proposal to officially rename Allahabad as Prayagraj , a decision that was termed communal by the opposition parties. The BJP government argued that the name Prayagraj was found mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures and the decision was taken keeping cultural, religious and historic heritage of the city in mind.

Giriraj’s latest remark comes a day after he stoked a controversy when he said that Muslims will have to face consequences if they don’t support the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. On Sunday, he said, “Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram and not Mughals, so they should support the Ram Mandir. If they don’t support the cause for Ram Mandir, they know well that Hindus will hate them. If this hatred increases Muslims can well imagine the consequences.”

Watch video:

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court is set to hear the case from next week. The Allahabad High Court had in its 2010 ruling bifurcated the disputed 2.77 acres of land among the three parties, a decision that was challenged in the Supreme Court.