After Yogi Adityanath, Bukkal Nawab, BJP MP Hari Om Pandey says Lord Hanuman was Brahmin

Hari Om Pandey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders’ sudden penchant for ascertaining caste and religion of Lord Hanuman continues as party MP Hari Om Pandey has asserted that the much revered Hindu God was ‘Brahmin’. Pandey, who represents the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, has also gone on to determine the castes of other mythological figures like Jatayu, Sugriva and Bali, according to reports. Emphasing that he could prove his claims, Pandey said the findings were based on his own “research”. He said Lord Hanuman was Brahmin, Bali was Yadav and Sugriva was Kurmi. He also said that the mythical bird Jatayu was ‘Muslim’ and Vanara Sena member Nal-Neel was Vishwakarma, the reports say.

Pandey’s claims came after his BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab Thursday said the Lord Hanuman was “actually a Muslim”. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the deity a Dailt. “Lord Hanuman belongs to all, and as far as I think, Hanumanji was actually a Muslim,” Nawab said yesterday. Nawab quit the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in 2017. Nawab’s argument behind his claim about the Lord Hanuman, that the deity’s name is very similar to the names among Muslims and many of them are named after him. “Hamara manana hai Hanuman ji Musalman thhe. Isliye Musalmanon ke andar jo naam rakha jata hai… Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan, Qurban… Jitne bhi naam rakhey jaate hain, woh karib karib unhi par rakhe jaate hain,” Nawab said.

Read Also: Yogi Adityanath claims Lord Hanuman was Dalit tribal, says only ‘Ravana bhakts’ would vote for Congress

Adityanath during a campaign rally during the recent Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, reportedly said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.”

On December 4, BJP MP Savitribai Phule took exception to the manner in which the deity is depicted. “Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and a slave of ‘manuwadi’ people. He was a Dalit and a human. He did everything for Lord Ram, then why was he given a tail and his face blackened,” she asked.