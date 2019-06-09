After visiting Maldives, PM Modi arrives in Sri Lanka today; to hold talks with President Sirisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Sri Lanka today after his Maldives tour. During his day-long visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. He is the first foreign leader to visit the country days after Easter bombings killed 250 people, including 11 Indians. This will be his third visit to the island country since becoming the PM in May 2014 for the first term. Modi had visited the country earlier in 2015 as well as in 2017. " Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to arrive in Colombo on Sunday for a visit limited to a few hours. The re-elected Indian leader will be on transit from the Maldives," released by the Sri Lankan president office said. Modi is expected to arrive in the country at 11 am. He will attend an official luncheon hosted by Sirisena and also hold bilateral talks. The Sri Lankan police have made elaborate security arrangements for PM Modi's visit, including traffic restrictions. Earlier, providing details about the visit, Ministry of External Affairs said that the PM would visit the country with a message of solidarity, signalling India confidence in the Sri Lankan government in overcoming the Easter tragedy.. The ministry, when asked, if India will help Sri Lanka deal with the incident, said the government was ready for any aid to any country of the region. Multiple bombings in churches and hotels rocked the country on April 21.