After visiting Maldives, PM Modi arrives in Sri Lanka today; to hold talks with President Sirisena

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2019 9:20:01 AM

PM Modi is the first foreign leader to visit the country days after Easter bombings killed 250 people.

pm modi, pm narendra modi, pm modi in sri lanka, pm modi sri lanka, modi sirisena meetingPM Modi is expected to arrive in the country at 11 am. (Twitter/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Sri Lanka today after his Maldives tour. During his day-long visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

He is the first foreign leader to visit the country days after Easter bombings killed 250 people, including 11 Indians. This will be his third visit to the island country since becoming the PM in May 2014 for the first term. Modi had visited the country earlier in 2015 as well as in 2017.

” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to arrive in Colombo on Sunday for a visit limited to a few hours. The re-elected Indian leader will be on transit from the Maldives,” released by the Sri Lankan president office said.

Modi is expected to arrive in the country at 11 am. He will attend an official luncheon hosted by Sirisena and also hold bilateral talks. The Sri Lankan police have made elaborate security arrangements for PM Modi’s visit, including traffic restrictions.

Earlier, providing details about the visit, Ministry of External Affairs said that the PM would visit the country with a message of solidarity, signalling India confidence in the Sri Lankan government in overcoming the Easter tragedy..

The ministry, when asked, if India will help Sri Lanka deal with the incident, said the government was ready for any aid to any country of the region. Multiple bombings in churches and hotels rocked the country on April 21.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After visiting Maldives, PM Modi arrives in Sri Lanka today; to hold talks with President Sirisena
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition