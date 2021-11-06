Delhi govt extends free ration scheme for six months; CM Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to extend Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The Delhi government today also announced to extend its free ration scheme till May.

A day after the Central government said that there is no proposal to extend distribution of free ration being given via Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), the Delhi government has urged the Centre to extend the scheme for all states. The Delhi government today also announced to extend its free ration scheme till May.

“Inflation is too high. Even the common man is finding it difficult to have bread for two times. Many people are unemployed due to COVID-19. Prime Minister ji, please extend this scheme of giving free ration to the poor for six more months. Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for six months,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

महंगाई बहुत ज़्यादा हो गई है। आम आदमी को दो वक्त की रोटी भी मुश्किल हो रही है। कोरोना की वजह से कई बेरोज़गार हो गए प्रधानमंत्री जी, ग़रीबों को मुफ़्त राशन देने की इस योजना को कृपया छः महीने और बढ़ाया जाए दिल्ली सरकार अपनी फ़्री राशन योजना छः महीने के लिए बढ़ा रही है। https://t.co/rF3TC7bRaM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 6, 2021

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, had informed yesterday that there is no proposal to extend the central scheme. “Centre has no proposal to extend distribution of free ration via Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana beyond November 30 in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains in the open market under OMSS policy,” he had said.

With today’s announcement, Delhi has become the second state to extend the free ration scheme. Three days ago, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government had announced to extend the scheme till Holi.

“…to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we’ll not only provide rice and wheat but we’ll also give pulses, salt, sugar and edible oil,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said on November 3rd.

In June this year, the Centre had approved the extension of allocation of additional food grain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) till November 2021. Under the scheme, 5 kg per person per month free of cost ration is being given to around 81.35 Crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government had announced the launch of “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” (PM-GKAY) in 2020.