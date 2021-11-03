After UP, BJP government to bring law to make rioters pay for damage to public property in Madhya Pradesh

If implemented, MP would be yet another state to bring out such a law after Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is working to bring legislation to make arsonists /rioters/stone pelters pay for the damage done to public property by them, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed today. If implemented, MP would be yet another state to bring out such a law after Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.

“Madhya Pradesh government is bringing ‘Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act’. Under the act, a claim tribunal will be formed for recovery of damages from those who pelt stones and damage government/private properties. The claim tribunal will be formed as per location of the incident,” said Narottam Mishra.

He added that the committee will have powers of a civil court. “It’ll comprise retired DG-level officer, retired IG-level officer and retired secretary. Tribunal will have powers of a Civil Court. Collector will give information to the Tribunal on damages to govt properties and the owners themselves will give information on damages to private properties,” said Mishra.

Mishra added that the tribunal will also have the same powers as mentioned under Land Revenue Code and the cases will be resolved within a month. “The cases will be resolved within a month. Further appeal of any matter can be done only at the High Court. Rioters, stone pelters and those who damage properties will not be spared,” said Mishra.

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh witnessed several incidents of stone-pelting recently, mostly during a religious procession. In February this year, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state government was working to bring a law against the stone-pelters.

The Yogi Adityanath government had passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill 2020 last year. The law provides for putting up posters or displaying name and photo of protestors as well as recovery of damages caused to public and private property from them.