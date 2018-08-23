After UN meetings, Shashi Tharoor moots five rehab options

Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

After parleys with UN diplomats in Geneva, Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapruam, has come out with five resource-mobilisation options for rebuilding Kerala.

Tharoor held discussions with Michael Møller, under-secretary-general and director-general, UNOG (UN Offices in Geneva), deputy director and chief of emergency programmes of OCHA, deputy-directors-general Peter Salama (emergency preparedness and response) and Soumya Swaminathan (programmes), among others.

His options are as follow:

First, the state government could examine whether it requires a multi-sector-needs assessment by the UN agencies.

Second, if the quantum of long-term reconstruction assistance from the Centre is adequate, the state government could give thought to holding an international reconstruction conference to ‘rebuild Kerala better’ in partnership with the UN system, so that significant international assistance in reconstruction could be facilitated.

Third, the state government could request for 2 million WHO stock of anti-cholera vaccines to minimise the risk of grave water-borne diseases.

Four, the state government could accept ICRC/Gujarat Forensics University support.

Five, since the Centre does not wish to request international assistance directly, it is entirely feasible to operationalise any and all of the above by negotiating with the UN system to have the UN

offer what Kerala needs, on a no-objection basis from the Centre.