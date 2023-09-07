After Udhayanidhi, DMK minister A Raja compares Sanatan Dharma with ‘HIV’, ‘leprosy’; sparks row

Amid the ongoing controversy over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark over the “eradication of Sanatan Dharma”, DMK minister and MP A Raja on Thursday said the Sanatan dharma should be compared to diseases having social stigma, like that of HIV and leprosy.

He further added that Udhayanidhi’s take on Sanatan Dharma was “soft”.

Speaking at a protest meeting against Vishwakarma Yojana organised by the DMK in Chennai on Wednesday, A Raja said, “Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue.”

“But these diseases don’t have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV,” he added.

“So, we need to see this as a disease-ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy,” the DMK MP said, as quoted by India Today.

“Bring anybody, I’m ready to debate on Sanatana dharma, “A Raja said, adding, “I don’t mind even if it is 10 lakh or 1 crore. Let them carry any sort of weapons, I’ll come and debate with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi.”

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in support of Sanatan Dharma. He said, “If he had followed Sanatan Dharma, he shouldn’t have gone abroad because a ‘good’ Hindu should not cross the seas,” as quoted by The Times of India.

Udhayanidhi’s remark over the ‘eradication of Sanatan Dharma’ created a massive stir with FIRs being registered against him for his remarks.

On Saturday, speaking at an event of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government had said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it.”