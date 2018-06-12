After Trump-Kim meet, any hope for ‘India-Pakistan-China Nuclear Trilateral?’ Congress leader asks

US President Donalt Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore. (Facebook/@WhiteHouse)

Was Trump-Kim meeting a success? While the answer may be known in time, the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un does seem like the first step for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. India’s Congress party’s national spokesperson Manish Tewari wonders if the Trump-Kim meet “template” is something India and Pakistan emulate. Also, Tewari wonders whether the historical bilateral meeting in Singapore provides a hope for a “Nuclear Trilateral” among India, Pakistan and China.

Sharing the full text of joint statement signed by Trump and Kim, Tewari today tweeted: “Does Trump-Kim Entente present itself as a template that India & Pakistan can emulate? If the Korean Peninsula can be denuclearised is there hope for the Indo-Pak-China Nuclear Trilateral? Are there visionary leaders in this part of Asia to start thinking?.”

Trump and Kim signed a joint declaration of the summit. Here’s the full text of the statement:

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.–DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.–DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.–DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the U.S.–DPRK summit—the first in history—was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.–DPRK summit.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.–DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.