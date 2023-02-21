After top court nudge, Delhi all set to get MCD mayor tomorrow

Days after Supreme Court ruled that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor – or aldermen – cannot vote in the elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor or Standing Committee members, the stage is all set for the elections to be held on Wednesday, after three failed attempts over the past two months.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena last week gave his nod to convene the session on February 22 following the SC order.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, on Friday had directed that the notification for the mayoral polls be issued within 24 hours. The bench further ruled that once the mayor is elected, the person will preside over the election of the deputy mayor and members of the standing committee.

The top court issued the order after hearing a petition moved by AAP and its mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi who approached the court after the third consecutive adjournment of the MCD House. The petitioners had said that the pro-tem Speaker was insisting that nominated members should be allowed to vote.

The MCD elections took place on December 4, and the results declared on December 7 with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) securing power and dislodging the BJP of its 15-year-old run in the civic body.

The House was first convened on January 6, and was adjourned following a ruckus between AAP and BJP members over aldermen voting. The House was convened for the second and third time on January 24 and February 6 respectively and were adjourned without the polls being held, leading to political bickering between the AAP and BJP members.

The crisis also impacted the annual Budget proceedings, and the schedule of taxes for year 2023-24 was passed by MCD special officer on February 15, as norms say that it should be passed by or before February 15.

The remaining Budget is expected to be passed by the House before March 31, since the new deliberative wing led by a mayor will come into place on February 22.

The electoral college for the mayoral polls comprises 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs.