After temple ‘yagna,’ Tamil Nadu Minister offers prayers at Church, Dargah for rains

Published: June 23, 2019 10:06:49 PM

The ruling AIADMK Saturday performed 'yagna' in temples across the state, while the Opposition DMK staged "empty pot" demonstrations, urging the government to take steps to address the issue.

A day after performing a ‘yagna’ at a temple in the district to propitiate the rain gods, state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani Sunday visited a Church and Dargah here and offered prayers. Seeking divine intervention for copious rains for Tamil Nadu, Velumani visited St Mark’s Church and Hazarat Musa Avulia Dargah in the city.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said the state was facing acute water scarcity this year and the groundwater level has plummeted at many places. The state government has made arrangements to distribute water to all water-starved regions, he added.

