​​ ​
  3. After TDP, YSRCP, Congress to move no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government

After TDP, YSRCP, Congress to move no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government

Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government, the Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 8:21 PM
lok sabha, indian national congress, congress, no confidence motion, no confidence notice, BJP, narendra modi, narendra modi government, congress, congress party, congress president, mallikarjun kharge, no confidence motion today, no confidence motion meaning Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government, the Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha.

Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government, the Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha. As per sources in the Congress party, it is likely to do so on Tuesday. Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence. The no-confidence motion will be moved by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching out to other opposition parties to garner support for the motion. In a letter, Kharge wrote to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, giving the notice to include the no-confidence motion in the list of business on March 27. The notice stated, “this House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party also tried to move no-confidence motion against the Central government. On Monday, the two parties tried to bring the motion but failed as the parliament session was washed out after a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned without any proceedings after the ruckus. Notices were given by YSR Congress Party member Y V Subba Reddy and two TDP members after both parties demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP recently quit the ruling NDA alliance over the issue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top