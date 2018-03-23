After TDP, YSRCP, Congress to move no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government

Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government, the Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha.

Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government, the Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha. As per sources in the Congress party, it is likely to do so on Tuesday. Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence. The no-confidence motion will be moved by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching out to other opposition parties to garner support for the motion. In a letter, Kharge wrote to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, giving the notice to include the no-confidence motion in the list of business on March 27. The notice stated, “this House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party also tried to move no-confidence motion against the Central government. On Monday, the two parties tried to bring the motion but failed as the parliament session was washed out after a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned without any proceedings after the ruckus. Notices were given by YSR Congress Party member Y V Subba Reddy and two TDP members after both parties demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP recently quit the ruling NDA alliance over the issue.