After Swachh Bharat, Akshay Kumar turns traffic cop to promote another government programme; See pics

The ‘Padman’ actor has now become the brand ambassador for road safety awareness campaign launched by the government.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways in an initiative to influence people’s behaviour towards traffic and make them aware about road safety. The ‘Padman’ actor has now become the brand ambassador for road safety awareness campaign launched by the government. The actor on Sunday uploaded a photo on Twitter in which he is seen dressed as a traffic police constable along with real-life police personnel.

In his tweet, Akshay hoped that the campaign will create awareness about road safety. “Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the ‘Road Safety’ movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives,” his tweet read.

Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the ‘Road Safety’ movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives. pic.twitter.com/WMcj2IDJ9P — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2018

While appreciating the actor’s effort and commitment for the same, the ministry took to Twitter and said, “We sincerely appreciate Mr Akshay Kumar for his commitment to the cause of Road Safety. Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha. Let’s follow Traffic Rules and save lives.”

The superstar is often seen extending his support to social causes. His film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ addressed the hygiene issue of rural India, while on the other hand, ‘PadMan’ focused on the sensitive topic of menstrual hygiene. Both movies were widely praised by critics and have been successful in drawing people’s attention towards such social issues.

Last month, Akshay launched a brand new advertising campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Delhi. The campaign was launched at a Collectors Convention for Toilet Technology organized in the capital. The campaign focuses on promoting the twin pit toilet technology in rural India.