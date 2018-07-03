After ‘summer break’ for some, 5 ‘young’ Congress scions to embark on ‘goodwill visit’ to Singapore soon

The delegation will include leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Rajiv Satav, Milind Deora, Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Many senior leaders of the Congress are party have recently visited Europe for a break from Delhi’s scorching summer. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also known to be taking breaks from the work and travel abroad. Now, a delegation of relatively younger leaders is all set to head to Singapore – for what the party has termed as “official work”. As per an Indian Express report, a delegation of Congress leaders, headed by MP Milind Deora, will be in Singapore from July 8 to 11 on a goodwill visit.

The delegation will include leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Rajiv Satav, Sharmistha Mukherjee and Khushboo. Interestingly, all the leaders, except Khushboo, are scions of party’s veteran politicians. The leaders are on a visit after an invitation from the India-Singapore parliamentary forum. The forum was set up by Deora and Singapore politician Vivian Balakrishnan in 2005. Balakrishnan currently serves as the foreign minister of Singapore. Gandhi too had attended a reception hosted by the forum in Singapore.

On the other hand, a number of Congress leaders have been reportedly visiting London to beat the scorching summer. With no key elections around and sufficient time before Parliament and Assembly sessions convene, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Abhishek Singhvi, Salman Khurshid are spending quality time in London. Some reports suggest that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also in London with his family on a holiday.

Gandhi had visited Singapore in the month of March. The Congress chief had called on PM Lee Hsien Loong and met other senior leaders of the country. The Congress chief was accompanied by Deora in the very trip. He had met Prime Minister Lee along with Congress leader Milind Deora and telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda.

“Pleased to have met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong this morning along with Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora,” Gandhi had posted on Facebook. “Always a pleasure to see @leehsienloong, Singapore’s prime minister. First met him in New Delhi in 2005 during the launch of the India-Singapore Parliamentary Forum, which @VivianBala & I founded & co-chaired,” Deora had tweeted.