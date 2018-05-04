After speculation, damage control: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Congress can’t dethrone BJP in 50 years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark that ‘anyone can sit in this chair’ fueled speculations that he may not be keen on heading another BJP government if his party retains power in elections to be held in November later this year. His remark prompted the opposition Congress to say that Chouhan has dropped hints of his exit. But today, the Chief Minister rubbished all such speculations and poked fun at the Congress party for quoting his remark out the context. He said that the Congress party’s dream to unseat the BJP in the state will not be fulfilled in the next 50 years.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Chouhan mocked the Congress party for reading more in his statement than what he had said. “Congress was very delighted when I cracked a joke about the chair reserved for me at a programme. Now I would like to say, that this BJP government can’t be removed by Congress even in the next 50 years,” he said.

On Wednesday, Chouhan had pointed out to a chair reserved for him at an event organised in Bhopal and said that “anyone can sit in this chair reserved for the CM after I leave”. The CM’s remark triggered a speculation that he was toeing another line since he is unwilling to continue in politics.

Reacting to his remark, Congress state unit president Kamal Nath said that it is inevitable and lashed out at the BJP government over its failures. He said that Chouhan was unwilling to continue because he knows the BJP will be shown the door in November. He said that government has failed categorically in providing security to women of the state and it seems the government is preparing for its ‘ghar wapasi’.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the month of November later this year. The BJP is in power in the state from last 15 years. The Congress recently overhauled its state leadership and made Kamal Nath the new president of the state unit. Nath has been active in the state from last few weeks. He has been addressing rallies and regularly meeting party workers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assumed the office of Chief Minister in November 2005. The BJP had won comfortably in 2008 and 2013 under his leadership. This time as well, the saffron party is look to score big under Chouhan’s name by highlighting the works done by his government. But the recent drubbing in bypolls have worried the party, giving an edge to the Congress.