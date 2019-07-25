After SP MLA’s divisive rant, VHP’s Sadhvi Prachi asks Kanwariyas not to buy items prepared by Muslims

Sadhvi Prachi also lashed out at the 49 noted personalities who on Wednesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘rising’ intolerance in the country.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has once again sparked controversy. This time she has made an appeal to the kanwariyas to boycott Muslim shopkeepers and items prepared by them. Addressing a crowd in Baghpat on Wednesday, she made a reference to Lord Shiv to ask people to carry garland in one hand and javelin in another hand. She asked them to use the weapon when needed.

“99% are Muslims who prepare kanwar for the devotees of Lord Shiv in Hardiwar. Kanwariyas should boycott them. Hindus of my country should get employment,” she told the kanwariyas in Baghpat where she had gone to a camp of the devotees of Lord Shiv.

The Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiv’s devotees who are known as kanwariyas. They travel vare feet Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to collect river Ganga water and dispense as offerings in Lord Shiv shrines.

Watch: Sadhvi Prachi asks kanwariyas not to buy items prepared by Muslims



The VHP leader also lashed out at the 49 noted personalities who on Wednesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘rising’ intolerance in the country and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan becoming a provocative ‘war-cry’ that has lead to many law and order problems in the country.

Sadhvi Prachi said that efforts are being made to flop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka sath, saka vikas, sabka vishwas’ mission. She urged the people not to pay attention to such talks.

Her remark comes in the backdrop of Samajwadi Party’s Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan’s appeal to the Muslims to boycott the shopkeepers who are BJP supporters. His video had gone viral wherein he was seen urging Muslims of his constituency not to buy anything from shops owned by the supporters of the saffron party.

“For 10 days, one month, go elsewhere, to other villages but for solidarity with your brothers, face some hardships. Boycott these BJP people in the market. Only then things will improve. Their homes run because we buy things from them. And because of that, we are suffering,” he had said. Kairana is a communally sensitive area of Uttar Pradesh where Muslims constitute more than 60% of the total population. It was in the news a few years ago after reports surfaced that Hindus were leaving due to the fear of the minorities.