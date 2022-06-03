After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, isolates self

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19, daughter Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that she has also got the virus and has developed mild symptoms. While urging everyone who had come in contact with her in the past couple of days to take required measures, Priyanka said that she has isolated herself.

“I’ve tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I’ve quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions,” tweeted Priyanka.

Priyanka was on a two-day visit to Lucknow for a ‘Nav Sankalp Karyashala’ in a bid to devise a strategy for reviving the fortunes of the party in Uttar Pradesh after its disappointing performance in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Priyanka had left Lucknow for Delhi, way before her scheduled departure, according to a PTI report.

This comes a day after Priyanka’s mother Sonia, who has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate on June 8 in connection to the National Herald money laundering case, had tested positive for the virus. The party, meanwhile, maintained that the recent development won’t affect her scheduled appearance before ED on the stipulated date.

“She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is,” Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Earlier today, the ED had issued fresh summons to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the same case. The ED has asked Rahul to appear before the agency on June 13. Earlier, Rahul was asked to appear before the central agency on June 2. However, the Congress MP had written to ED asking for more time as he was out of the country. Subsequently, fresh summons were issued to Rahul asking him to appear before the probe agency for questioning on June 13.