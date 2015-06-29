​​ ​
  3. After slur on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP hits out at Congress

After slur on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP hits out at Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress of being 'communal' and added that twisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Raksha Bandhan during his recent 'Mann ki Baat' betrays the grand old party's credentials.

By: | Published: June 29, 2015 10:22 AM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress of being ‘communal’ and added that twisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Raksha Bandhan during his recent ‘Mann ki Baat’ betrays the grand old party’s credentials.

“The Prime Minister has been reaching out to the people of the country, addressing the nation on issues that concern the development of the country, the issues that concern the development and welfare of different sections of society. Yesterday also, he talked about social security, yoga, water harvesting, the girl child and he touched upon a large number of issues,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI.

“A desperate Congress party, which has reduced itself to addressing only press conferences and a desperate leadership which is most of the time holidaying abroad… We know that the Congress party is a communal party. It wants to indulge in vote bank politics. But to even twist his (Narendra Modi’s) comments on Raksha Bandhan and to really see a communal angle in this only shows Congress party’s utter communal credentials,” he added.

Rao further said that Prime Minister Modi’s radio address is a platform where he wants to reach out to the common man and talk to them about the daily issues that concern their livelihood, and issues that concern the society.

Addressing the nation on All India Radio in the ninth edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi while talking about ‘raksha bandhan’ urged everybody to enrol their sisters in social security schemes worth Rs. 12 or 330 as a gift.

“Raksha bandhan is upon us. The tradition is for men to give gifts to women they consider their sisters. This raksha bandhan, as a gift, let us enroll our sisters in social security schemes worth 12 rupees or 330 rupees,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. A
    ani
    Jun 29, 2015 at 10:52 am
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress of being ‘communal’ and added that twisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Raksha Bandhan during his recent ‘Mann ki Baat’ betrays the g old party’s credentials. “The Prime Minister has been reaching out to the people of the country, addressing the nation on issues that concern the development of the country, the issues that concern the development and welfare of different sections of society. Yesterday also, he talked about social security, yoga, water harvesting, the girl child and he touched upon a large number of issues,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI. “A desperate Congress party, which has reduced itself to addressing only press conferences and a desperate leadership which is most of the time holidaying abroad… We know that the Congress party is a communal party. It wants to indulge in vote bank politics. But to even twist his (Narendra Modi’s) comments on Raksha Bandhan and to really see a communal angle in this only shows Congress party’s utter communal credentials,” he added. Rao further said that Prime Minister Modi’s radio address is a platform where he wants to reach out to the common man and talk to them about the daily issues that concern their livelihood, and issues that concern the society. Addressing the nation on All India Radio in the ninth edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi while talking about ‘raksha bandhan’ urged everybody to enrol their sisters in social security schemes worth Rs. 12 or 330 as a gift. “Raksha bandhan is upon us. The tradition is for men to give gifts to women they consider their sisters. This raksha bandhan, as a gift, let us enroll our sisters in social security schemes worth 12 rupees or 330 rupees,” he said.
    Reply
    1. P
      Paramjeet
      Jun 29, 2015 at 10:48 am
      CONGRESS HAS GONE BERSERK AND SHORTLY BE WIPED OUT IN THE COUNTRY. THEY ARE INDULGING IN CHEAP TRICKS AND WITH THEIS THEY ARE NOT GOING TO WIN BACK THE CONFIDENCE OF PEOPLE. IF HEY ARE SURE OF ANY CRIME COMMITTED BY RAJE, SHUSHMA AND IRANI NO ONE PREVENTS THEM TO MOVE THE COURT BUT THEY CAN NOT COMMUNALIZE THE RAKSHA BANDAN. MODI JI IS RIGHT TO ADDRESS THE NATION THE WAY HE DOES HE REACHES EVEN THE CHILDREN OF THE NATION.
      Reply
      1. Gruham Bendakaluru
        Jun 29, 2015 at 10:41 am
        Utterances from the CONgress leaders is not taken seriously anymore by the majority potion. Their rhetoric is to appease a minority section of the minorities in India. The majority of the minority communities have called the bluff of appeat politics.
        Reply
        1. T
          tanu
          Jun 29, 2015 at 12:27 pm
          When Advani said Modi is a good s man, he is right. Look at this insurance/ pension schemes. He does not invest a single paise, but he wants to get tbe most political mileage out of it.
          Reply
          1. T
            t p
            Jun 29, 2015 at 1:48 pm
            Modi jee is performing well as a leader of the nation. He is truly doing " Bhartiya jantaa kee man kee baat". Jai Hind
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments

            Go to Top