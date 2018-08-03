After Skymet, IMD hints it may downgrade Monsoon forecast

A day after private weather agency Skymet revised the monsoon forecast from normal to below normal, the government-run Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also dropped hints that it may revise the rains forecast for the month of August and September too. “We may slightly downgrade the monsoon forecast for the season,” a report in The Indian Express quoted an IMD official as saying.

If the IMD revises the monsoon forecast for the two months, it will affect the overall forecast.

While rainfall between 96% and 104% is considered as normal monsoon in the long-period average (LPA), the IMD had in May predicted 101% rain for July. But the month recorded 94% rainfall, 7% less than the prediction.

According to the IMD data, the country had in the first half witnessed 7% less monsoon than the normal. The weatherman had predicted 97% rainfall, 1% more than the normal, for this season.

In April, Skymet had predicted that the country will see 100% rainfall this season, but in its latest prediction, the agency said that August is expected to witness 88% rainfall and September 93% with the overall prediction of 92% in LPA. The agency said that conditions are not favourable for rain as the sea surface warming is continuing indication El Nino situation. On May 30, the Skymet had predicted 101% monsoon in the country.

Monsoon is considered very important in India as farmers, comprising 65% of the country’s total population, depend on rainwater to sow their crops. The country gets more than half of the farm output from the kharif crops that are sown at the end of summer and beginning of monsoon. Scanty rainfall in the monsoon months could lead to a crisis situation affecting the farmers and the water level in reservoirs.