After Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, another Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh demands security cover citing death threats

Just two days after the blatant killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, another singer from the state — Mankirt Aulakh — is in the spotlight. Aulakh has revealed that he too has received death threats, following which he has requested Punjab Police to increase his security cover.

Aulakh reportedly received the threats last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose member Goldy Brar took responsibility for killing Moosewala.

Brar, who has close ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said in a Facebook post that he had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

Moosewala, a Congress leader, was shot around 30 times by an automatic rifle in broad daylight in his native village in Mansa district while driving his SUV, a day after the AAP government in Punjab removed his security cover along with 423 others.

Aulakh, along with Moosewala, was booked by Mansa Police in February 2020 under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

Both singers were booked for allegedly singing and promoting the song ‘Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan…Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha. (I have five bullets in my gun for your five brothers…The guy who you love is already booked for murder)’.

A video of both singers singing this song had gone viral on social media even as Moosewala had claimed in his statement that “lyrics were not originally penned by him” and that he was “singing it casually”.