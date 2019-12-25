After Shiv Sena workers beat up man, tonsure his head, Aaditya Thackeray appeals for calm while dealing with ‘nasty, low life trolls’

Aaditya Thackeray asks Shiv Sena workers to maintain calm while dealing with ‘nasty, low life trolls’.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has asked party workers to exercise restrain in dealing with trolls. His appeal comes after scores of Shiv Sena workers thrashed a man and tonsured his head in Wadala area for posting a controversial comment on Facebook against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let’s win people. Trolls lose anyway,” Aaditya, who is the son of CM Uddhav, said on Tuesday. He represents the Worli seat in the Vidhan Sabha.

Aaditya said he got to know of the untoward and angry reaction to a ‘nasty, low life troll’ who used uncivilized language against the CM’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about the new citizenship law. He said the Shiv Sena workers should focus on silencing the chaos, divisions, fear, hate and keep people united. “Our answer is to create jobs and revive the economy,” he pointed out.

“Law and order is a subject of police and shouldn’t be taken by anyone into his/her hands. Answering trolls who are nasty, threatening and abusive should not be our job,” Aaditya added.

The man, identified as Hiramani Tiwari, 30, was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers after he posted a derogatory comment directed at CM Uddhav for comparing the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Hiramani works for a pharmaceutical firm in Wadala.

According to visuals aired by television channels, Tiwari on December 19 shared the post under the name Rahul Tiwari. He deleted the post later after threats from Shiv Sena workers. But a group of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday afternoon showed up at his residence and told him that Samadhan Jugdar wanted to meet him. Jugdar is a shakha pramukh in Wadala’s Shanti Nagar locality.

The men took Tiwari to Jugdar and beat him up. They even shaved his head. The entire incident was recorded using a mobile phone camera.