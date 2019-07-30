After Shashi Tharoor, Amarinder Singh backs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Congress president

Amarinder Singh said that Priyanka is a young leader and will get all-round support as India is a young country.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has backed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the post of party president. Singh said that Priyanka is a young leader and will get all-round support as India is a young country. Stating that Priyanka will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins, Singh said that the views are personal and everything will depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which alone has the power to make a decision on the matter.

“India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he told reporters on Monday as he regretted the decision by Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top post following the Lok Sabha elections drubbing. He added that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the party, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the loss in the general elections in May this year.

His reaction comes after senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said that Priyanka will be a good choice for the party president post which is lying vacant for more than two months now. In an interview to news agency PTI, Tharoor had expressed disappointment with the prevailing situation in the party and hoped that Priyanka will throw her hat in the ring when the call for elections for the party chief’s post is made.

“Priyanka Gandhi is an excellent choice for the next Congress president who would enjoy all-round support. Agree with Shashi Tharoor that her natural charisma would galvanise and rally the workers and voters alike. Hope the CWC decides on it soon,” the Punjab Chief Minister said in a tweet later.

The Congress on Monday said that partymen are entitled to articulate their point of view as it refused to answer whether Priyanka should lead the party. Spokesperson Manish Tewari said that the Congress is a democratic party and every single worker has a right to articulate his view.

The Congress party has been headless for over two months now. Rahul Gandhi, who was anointed to the president’s post in December 2017, quit following the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won just 52 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats, once again failing short of the required numbers to claim the Leader of Opposition’s post.

Since then, top Congress leaders have made a beeline trying to persuade Rahul to withdraw his resignation but to no avail. The CWC, the highest decision-making body in the party, is yet to meet to take a call on the leadership.