The West Bengal government has made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory during assembly prayers in all madrassas across the state. The Directorate of Madrasah Education issued the directive, which comes nearly a week after the state government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.

Which institutions will be covered?

The order applies to government model madrassas, government-aided madrassas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendras, Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras and recognised unaided madrassas functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

The notification also stated that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers before classes start is mandatory with immediate effect.

Government cites ‘uniformity’ in assembly practices

A senior official quoted in the report said the decision was taken to ensure “uniformity in assembly practices” across educational institutions functioning under the department.

“The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect,” the Indian Express quoted a senior official of the department as saying.

The directive has also been circulated to district magistrates, district inspectors of schools, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education and other senior officials for implementation.

Similar order issued for schools last week

Last week, the state government directed all state-run and aided schools in West Bengal to mandatorily include the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during morning assemblies.

According to the communication issued on May 13 by the Director of Education, all students must participate in singing the national song before classes begin, and school authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance.

Comes amid wider national push on national symbols

The development also comes amid the Union government’s proposed move to strengthen legal provisions linked to respect for national symbols.

According to an Indian Express report, the Centre is considering amendments to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which could make obstructing the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence.