After SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi sees huge window for probe into Rafale ‘scam’

By:
Updated: November 14, 2019 5:25:10 PM

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition. Rahul Gandhi has alleged a scam in the deal for Rafale fighter jets signed between India and France.

supreme court verdict on rafale deal, rafale controversy, rafale jet price, sc verdict on rafale deal, supreme court on rafale deal latest news, sc judgement on rafale deal, rahul gandhi on rafale dealEarlier on Thursday, the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remarks to the apex court was closed.

After the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking review of its 2018 judgment on the Rafale deal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the verdict had opened a ‘huge door’ for investigation into the Rafale ‘scam’. “Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam,” Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Gandhi demanded that an investigation be conducted in full earnest. He added that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe the alleged Rafale scam.

Gandhi’s remarks came after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully-loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal.

The Congress leader has alleged a scam in the deal for Rafale fighter jets signed between India and France. The Congress even made in an election plank in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Earlier on Thursday, the contempt plea against Gandhi for wrongly attributing his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remarks to the apex court was closed. The court reprimanded Gandhi and asked him to be careful in the future.

“It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

After the SC verdict on Thursday, the Congress party issued a press statement claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misleading the nation. The party claimed that the SC judgement in the review had paved way for a criminal investigation into the Rafale deal. “Supreme Court judgment is not a Clean Chit, but paves way for full investigation,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

