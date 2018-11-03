After PM Modi unveils Sardar Patel statue, chorus for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s memorial at India Gate

After Sardar Patel gets statue, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s kin demands memorial at India Gate

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated world’s tallest statue dedicated to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, kin of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has demanded from the government to install a statue of Netaji at India Gate in the heart of the national capital. Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Chandra congratulated the Modi government for unveiling 182 meters tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the leader’s 143rd birth anniversary and celebrating the day as National Unity Day.

Chandra, who also is vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, said that demands are rising for a statue of the Liberator of India in the national capital. He said that the government should also honour Netaji in a similar manner and declare his birthday on January 23 as ‘Liberation Day’.

“NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modiji kept its commitment by unveiling Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue on 31Oct 2018 and celebrating the day as Unity Day. Demand rising to unveil a statue of the Liberator of India on 23 January 2019 at India Gate in Delhi and declare the day as Liberation Day,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, war veterans have also written a letter to PM Modi demanding Netaji’s statue.

Last month, the PM had unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind Sarkar by Netaji. While hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on the occasion, PM Modi had declared that a national award in the name of Bose will be given every year to police personnel for contributing outstandingly.